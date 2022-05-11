Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Invests $639,000 in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.20). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

