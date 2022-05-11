Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $218.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $210.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

