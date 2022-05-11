Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at $431,956. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COLB shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

