Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $298.48 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $295.72 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

