Analysts Set Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target at $69.89

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

TCNNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$76.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

TCNNF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. 252,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

