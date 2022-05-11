Analysts Set TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) PT at $47.60

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 110,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,394. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. Equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

