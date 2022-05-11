Analysts Set Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) PT at $10.00

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,594 shares of company stock worth $784,891. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Performant Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,454,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,659 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Performant Financial by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,327,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 326,045 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Performant Financial by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 321,123 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Performant Financial stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,740. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $166.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of -0.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Performant Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.