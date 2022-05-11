Analysts Set PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target at $81.78

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.78.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $226,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,389,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,383 shares of company stock worth $2,144,299 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after purchasing an additional 405,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,067,000.

NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.75.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.92%.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

