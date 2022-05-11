Analysts Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Target Price at C$69.88

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

MTY traded down C$1.21 on Wednesday, hitting C$49.75. The company had a trading volume of 71,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,147. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.18. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$47.90 and a 1-year high of C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.9000001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.11%.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre acquired 1,000 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.73 per share, with a total value of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

