Analysts Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT at $56.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of MTDR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

