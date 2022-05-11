Analysts Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Target Price at $443.30

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $439.00.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,675,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,430,000 after buying an additional 299,121 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,583,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.14. 605,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,689. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $319.12 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.37.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

