Analysts Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) PT at $30.67

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

MRO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.39. 21,440,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,513,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

