Analysts Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Price Target at $46.29

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMND shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Lemonade alerts:

LMND opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.04. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $115.85.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 187.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lemonade by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Lemonade by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Lemonade by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,136,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 139,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lemonade by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.