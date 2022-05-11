Analysts Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT at $62.67

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IGMS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,406. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $666.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.13. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $99.44.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

