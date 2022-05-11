Analysts Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Price Target at $20.80

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in First Horizon by 116.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

