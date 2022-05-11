Analysts Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target at $21.83

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of FibroGen stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,870. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $904.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.91. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $30.12.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.