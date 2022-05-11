Analysts Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target at $21.83

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of FibroGen stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,870. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $904.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.91. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $30.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FibroGen Company Profile (Get Rating)
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FibroGen (FGEN)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.