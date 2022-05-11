Analysts Set Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) PT at $22.25

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avaya from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 596.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 348,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 298,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 22,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. 4,753,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Avaya has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

