Analysts Set 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Target Price at $123.17

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.17.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $43,308.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,448. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

