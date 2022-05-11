Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will post $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $325.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $317.72 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.82.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

