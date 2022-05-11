Analysts Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.69 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) will post $426.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.46 million and the highest is $439.08 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $378.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of VNO stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $33.81. 2,277,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.16%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $6,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,502,000 after buying an additional 154,696 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

