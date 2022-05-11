Analysts Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

LGND traded down $5.15 on Wednesday, reaching $78.68. 154,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,434. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $78.05 and a one year high of $169.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.46. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,297,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,831,000 after buying an additional 51,080 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 491,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,313,000 after buying an additional 55,261 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 417,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.