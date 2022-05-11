Analysts Expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. Canada Goose reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canada Goose.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $18.56. 1,201,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About Canada Goose (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.