Analysts Anticipate Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Histogen will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Histogen.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,448.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Histogen from $2.40 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Histogen by 265.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Histogen by 20.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Histogen in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Histogen by 124.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares during the period. 16.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSTO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,725. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. Histogen has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

