Analysts Anticipate 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) to report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.48). 10x Genomics reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 230%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

TXG stock traded down $5.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,414. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.02.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,199 shares of company stock worth $1,711,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,655,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.