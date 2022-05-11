Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06. Analog Devices posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $10.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $1,094,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 461,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $6,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $155.22 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.48. The company has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.