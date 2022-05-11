Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $95.83 million and $2.77 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003572 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,267.25 or 0.99932426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00106048 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 86,200,903 coins and its circulating supply is 85,748,898 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

