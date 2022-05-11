Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,782,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 83,594 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.64% of Amphenol worth $855,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,504,000 after acquiring an additional 122,453 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 32.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,011,000 after acquiring an additional 436,795 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

APH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.35. 97,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.17.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

