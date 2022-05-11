AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.68. 841,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.77. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.