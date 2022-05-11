AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 1,075 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 316,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after buying an additional 36,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

IWP stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.20. 31,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,204. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.60 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

