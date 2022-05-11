AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $6.59 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.4% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,585,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,882,000 after buying an additional 349,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

ADBE traded down $7.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $374.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $182.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

