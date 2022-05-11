AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $469,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 70,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 214,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,953. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

