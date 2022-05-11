AMJ Financial Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 994.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after buying an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after buying an additional 72,254 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Pool by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after buying an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pool by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,856,000 after buying an additional 56,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $433.85 and a 200 day moving average of $485.47. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $380.39 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

