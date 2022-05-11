AMJ Financial Wealth Management Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after purchasing an additional 635,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 485,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.44. The company had a trading volume of 151,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,245. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.85 and its 200 day moving average is $112.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

