AMJ Financial Wealth Management Acquires 5,652 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 62,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,540 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.64. 575,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,509,863. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.38. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.20 and a 1 year high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

