Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 429,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,079. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.42. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.63.
FOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $178,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 36,425.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $451,000.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
