Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 429,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,079. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.42. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

FOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,745.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $265,857.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,172 shares of company stock valued at $331,874 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $178,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 36,425.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $451,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

