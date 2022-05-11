AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $156.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AME. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.60.

NYSE:AME opened at $120.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $118.94 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,824,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,509,000 after acquiring an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,508,000 after acquiring an additional 279,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,469,000 after acquiring an additional 56,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

