American International Group’s (AIG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

