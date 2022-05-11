American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.80

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.80 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 72346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

