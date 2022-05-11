American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,627 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in American Express by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

American Express stock opened at $161.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.80 and its 200-day moving average is $176.25. The company has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $149.89 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

