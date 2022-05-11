AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stake Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.38% of AMERCO worth $54,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AMERCO by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,721,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in AMERCO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 448,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,973,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 4.0% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,539,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $520.96 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $514.47 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $573.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.97.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

