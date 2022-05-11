Amerant Bancorp Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Amerant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $36.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $944.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AMTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $90,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $462,438.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,969 shares of company stock worth $909,201. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,691,000 after acquiring an additional 294,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 57,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 57,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

