Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $191.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of AMED traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.95. The stock had a trading volume of 309,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,393. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $109.53 and a 1 year high of $276.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.34.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

