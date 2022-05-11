Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stake Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,839 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Amdocs worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Amdocs by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,303,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,787,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 982,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,749. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.39. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $84.39.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

