ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ALXO traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 16,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,275. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $403.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.64.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ALX Oncology by 86.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ALX Oncology by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ALX Oncology by 132.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.