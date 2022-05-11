Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after buying an additional 9,160,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after buying an additional 2,147,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.