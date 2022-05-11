Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 96,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Checkpoint Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CKPT opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.71. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.09% and a negative net margin of 21,145.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 86,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $154,571.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,873,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,190.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 21,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $32,099.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,808 shares of company stock worth $258,864 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

