Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $258,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Amdocs by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amdocs by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Amdocs Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.