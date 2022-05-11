Alps Advisors Inc. Has $158,000 Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Mcgovern acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 284,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,395.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KRNY opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $850.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 31.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 43.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kearny Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

