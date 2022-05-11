Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 57,080 Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

AGLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

AGLE opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 34,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

