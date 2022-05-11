Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,530 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,530 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

CLR opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $66.86.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 over the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

